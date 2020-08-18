Ronald Edward Grobleski of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 80.
Mr. Grobleski was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Anna Petrobich Grobleski. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force before, during, and after the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Master Sargent before his retirement.
He is survived by his loving wife, Leonora Sheila Grobleski; three daughters, Berit MacRae, Leanne Grobleski, and Jeannie Grobleski; one brother; two sisters; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mr. Grobleski will be held on Friday, Aug. 21 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Military honors will be rendered at approximately 6:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Multi County Cancer Support Network, P.O. Box 1355, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 19, 2020