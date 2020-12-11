Ronald Joseph Early Sr., SMSgt, USAF (Ret) passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19. No services are scheduled.
Ron was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan. At the age of 18, Ron enlisted into the United States Air Force on June 8, 1959. On his first leave from military duty, Ron married the love of his life, Miss Mary E. Cullen on April 8, 1960, at Mary’s parent’s home in Bangor, Maine. Ron and Mary were blessed with five wonderful children. SMSgt Ronald Early honorably served our nation in multiple locations around the world, including Vietnam. His many military medals include the Meritorious Service Medal. After serving more than 26 years, Ron retired from the USAF on August 1, 1985.
Mr. Ron Early went straight to work for the U.S. Government as a civilian Commissary Officer for the military. He received his Bachelors of Business Administration at the young age of 63 years!
Ron is survived by the love of his life, Mary E. Early and all five of their children: Susan M. Bernarducci, married to Keith; Ronald J. Early, Jr. married to Chris, Michael T. Early, Sr., Jean L. Berg, married to Mike and Arthur J. Early. Ron and Mary enjoy 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his sister, Jean Walters and brother, Howard Flintoft.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 13, 2020