Ronald Lee Turner, of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 62.
Mr. Turner was born in Tullahoma to the late William A. and Eva Marie Wilkinson Turner. He was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and earned his Master’s Degree from UTSI. Mr. Turner worked as a computer programmer at Arnold Engineering Development Center.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Turner; two daughters, Traci (Bo) Boswell and Amy (Ken) Canary; brothers and sisters, Mark (Debbie) Turner, Hal Turner, Shannon (Carl) Monin, and Judy (Gary) Raymond; and three grandchildren, Turner and Weston Boswell and Katie Canary.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 20 at Kilgore Funeral Home from noon to 3 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3 p.m. with Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington D.C. 20090 or the Tennessee Children’s Home, PO Box 10, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 20, 2022