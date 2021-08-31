Ronald Marcus "Ronnie" West, 74, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at TriStar Stone Crest Medical Center. Mr. West was born Sept. 22, 1946.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Sept. 1, 2021

