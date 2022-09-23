Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Ronald Peter Schmitz, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on Sept. 11, 1936, to Raymond Adolph and Dorothy Grace (Deemer) Schmitz, who proceeded him in death. He was also proceeded in death by his wife (47 years), Judith Elaine (Lyon) Schmitz.
Ron attended public schools in Chicago (O.T. Bright Elementary School and C. Fenger High School, June 1954), graduated from University of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana) with a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering, June 1959, and graduated from University of Utah (SLC) with a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering, June 1965. Ron worked 30 years for Sperry Rand/Sperry/UNISYS Corporation as Engineer, Engineering Section Head, Department Head, Engineering Manager, Operations Manager, Business Manager and Project Engineer. Activities included Engineering Analysis (Structural, Dynamic, Thermal, Fluids) for US Army Missile development, NASA Rocket and Spacecraft Systems development and deployment. Ron worked 6 years for REMTECH Inc., Huntsville, Ala., as Marketing Manager and Senior Engineering Analyst. Hobbies included skiing, golfing, hiking, and camping. He was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Huntsville, Ala., and an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma at the time of his death.
He is survived by his wife (15 years) Marguerite (Bayne/Boom) Schmitz; children, Craig Peter (Lynn) Schmitz, Kurt William (Peggy) Schmitz and Heidi Jean (David) Sack, Rene (Mark) Poe, Linda (Daniel) Harbin and Rusty Boom; grandchildren, Samuel (Rebecca) Schmitz, William (Amber) Schmitz, Mathew Schmitz, Ashleigh (Ryan) Morley, Mark (Heather) Schmitz, Bethany (Rick) Force, Rebekah ( Aaron) Parr and Jonathan Sack, Adam (Lindsey) Stubblefield, Mathew (Vivian) Stubblefield, Sarah (Scott) Ford, Laura Harbin, Olivia (Tim) Black; great grandchildren, Cole, Harlie, Elyse, Caroline, Peter, Luke, Ava, Annalee, Emma, Charlotte, Vera, Jack, Walker, Mabel, Ruby, Billy, Mack and Cooper. Ron is also survived by a brother Raymond Adolph (Carol) Schmitz Jr., their children, Susan (Greg) Schwem, Raymond (Mimi) Schmitz III, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday Nov. 5 at Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. Visitation with family will be from 1-3 p.m. with a service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran School of Huntsville, AL or The Gideon’s International.
