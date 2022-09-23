Ronald Peter Schmitz

Ronald Peter Schmitz, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois on Sept. 11, 1936, to Raymond Adolph and Dorothy Grace (Deemer) Schmitz, who proceeded him in death. He was also proceeded in death by his wife (47 years), Judith Elaine (Lyon) Schmitz. 

