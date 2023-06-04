Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Ronald Ralph Martini, of Winchester, went to dwell in the house of the Lord on Wednesday, May 31st at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 81.
He was born in Edwardsville, Illinois to the late Albert and Irma Schlecte Martini. Mr. Martini served his country during the Vietnam War as a medic in the United States Army and later went on to work as an underwriter and supervisor for Hartford Insurance. He was a devout Christian, an avid church goer and volunteer, and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. He was an outdoorsman, storyteller, boatsman, traveler, practical joker, and most notably hated coconut. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David. He lives on through his wife, Sharon Martini; one son, Jeffrey Ralph; daughter-in-law Carey; and two grandchildren, Noah Ralph and Madeleine Grace.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3 at Trinity Lutheran Church from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alex Hoffner officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 4, 2023
