Ronald Raymond Porter, Jr., of Tullahoma, TN and originally from Gasport, N.Y., gained his wings on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Ron was a natural entrepreneur, owning several small businesses including WebDoc 4unu, Four-Wheelin’ Expedition, Eye in the Sky Memories, and Timely Engravings. He was involved in the Highland Rim Scottish Society and the Annual Piping on the Green event. He was also an advocate for pet adoption, especially through Waiting for a Star to Fall Farm Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.
Ron never knew a stranger. His personality was robust and larger than life. He laughed loud and often and loved even bigger. His family and friends knew his favorite activity was spending time with those he loved, usually while he smoked barbecue on his grill.
Ron is now watching over his wife, Desireé; mother, Nella; sisters, Kim (Kurt) and Mary Jo (Greg); sons, Curtis, Corey, and Dylan; daughters, Monica (Scott), Renee, and Angela (Skip); grandchildren, Shelby, Savannah, Hayden, Mason, Lexy, Arianna, Connor, Isabel, and baby Porter due in October; family-in-love Mandi, Lacoda, Destiny, Lawrence, Brandi, Leah, Trenton, Lauren, and Mason; and dogs, Buster and Shuri.
Ron joins his father, Ron, Sr., Uncle Skip, Uncle Larry, Aunt Pat, Aunt Joan, and his beloved dogs Kaiser and Raina in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local animal shelter.
Tullahoma News – May 8, 2022