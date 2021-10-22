A Celebration of Life for Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Mercer, 54 of Manchester, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Mr. Mercer passed suddenly from this life on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his residence in Manchester.
Ronnie was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 5, 1967. He was a long-time resident of Cincinnati and Lakeside, OH. He enjoyed running cross country and track as a child. As an adult, Ronnie loved fishing, canoeing, and cooking. He was always considerate of everyone else around him, and he was a die-hard Michigan fan. He was a loving and devoted husband, son, and grandfather.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his father, Robert Mercer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 9 years, Nicole Mercer; mother, Sandy Fox (William); sister, Christina Marie Odeh; granddaughter, Jaina Zehfus.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mercer Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 24, 2021