Ronald Scott Farrar, 58, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.  He was born in Harvey, Illinois on April 16, 1963 to the late Ronald and Hope Farrar. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Bryan Dykes officiating. Interment will follow at Moore-Memorial Cemetery. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 30, 2021

