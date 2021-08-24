Ronnie Lee Hall of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma at the age of 70.
Mr. Hall was born in Winchester to the late Willard and Ethel Temples Hall. Mr. Hall graduated from Franklin County High School in 1969, followed by Chattanooga State Community College. He went on to work at UTSI, then ATA for several years as an Engineering Aid. Ronnie was an avid classic car collector of Mustangs, and enjoyed fishing, NASCAR races, Atlanta Braves baseball, and most importantly, spending time with his family. He was also a longtime member of Grundy Street Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hall is preceded in death by his half-sister, Bonnie Sue Hill. He is survived by his wife, Anita Gail Hatchett Hall; one son, Clint Hall and his wife Melissa; one sister, Kathy Nunley; and three grandchildren, Loren, Shelby, and Logan Hall.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Philip Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be made to the charity of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 25, 2021