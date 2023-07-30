Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Ronnie Wayne James, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home at the age of 65. Ronnie was born in Springfield, Tennessee to the late Harry and Charleen Lawrence James. He played baseball for Tullahoma High School from 1973-1975, which included the 1974 Tennessee State Championship team. After graduating from high school, Ronnie went on to play baseball at Motlow State Community College and Tennessee Tech University. He worked for 33 years for Frito Lay as a route salesman before ultimately retiring. Ronnie was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his family and friends, and also enjoyed bowling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Tony Lee James. Ronnie is survived by two sons, Jason (Amanda) James and Tim (Tabitha) James; one granddaughter, Grayln Adcock; one sister, Lynn (Les) Oswalt; nephew, Daniel (Samantha) Oswalt; great-nephew, Jackson James Oswalt; sister-in-law, Carla James; and his dog, whom he thought of as a son, Jake.
A graveside service took place Friday, July 28, 2023 at Springfield Memorial Gardens, 4005 Memorial Boulevard, Springfield, TN 37172.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 30, 2023
