Ronnie “Wolf” McGee Sr., 68, of Tullahoma passed Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was the son of the late Sterling McGee, Sr., and Sallie McGee. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Sterling McGee, Jr.
Ronnie was a professional musician that played the guitar. He was the founding member of the 70’s “Dynamic Techniques” band and the current “Utopia Band” He played with Entice and opened many shows for the Temptations, Parliament, Ohio Players, Denice LaSalle and Betty Wright. He was a giant and serious about his music.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki McGee; son, Ronnie McGee, Jr., of Clarksville; godson, James McGee of Nashville; three stepchildren, Jackie Evans of Las Vegas, Nev.; Julia and Priest Evans, both of Huntsville, Ala.; nine grandchildren; brother, Michael McGee of Tullahoma; two wo sisters, Annette Veals and Sernobia McGee both of Tullahoma; aunt, Euralene Sheffield of Tullahoma; two sisters-in-law, Diane Stokes of Battle Creek, Mich., and Doris McGee of Decatur, Ga.; brother-in-law, Ralph Veals of Nashville; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Elmore Torbert, Jr., officiating and Minister James A. Crutchfield, Jr as Eulogist. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 25, 2020