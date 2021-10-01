Rosa Lee Hill, 90, of Estill Springs, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 24, 1931 in Decherd to the late General Smith and Rhoda Jones Smith. Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 30 at Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Dwight Duckworth officiating. Burial followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Jayson Davis, Mark Davis, Clay Davis, Jeff Hill, James Price, Dillon Davis and Jack Price served as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 3, 2021