Rose Agnes Matranga, 100, of Oceanside, California, passed this life on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Estill Springs at the age of 100.
Mrs. Matranga was born in Frankfort, New York to the late Benjamin and Josephine Bono LaParne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Matranga; and ten brothers and sisters. Mrs. Matranga is survived by six children, Josie (Rock) Ridenhour, Gina (Gary) Means, Lynn (Cliff) Darby, Ben (Sandy) Matranga, Frank (Shannon) Matranga, and Sandy (Dave) Douglas; one brother, Joseph LaParne; twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 5, 2022
