Ross Galyn Roepke of Tullahoma passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the age of 96. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, Tullahoma. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
Ross was born in Bodaville, Kansas to the late Bernhardt and Edna (Rahe) Roepke. The second of seven children Ross grew up working on the family farm. He attended High School in Clay Center, Kansas and graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering. Following graduation Ross joined the Air Force where he earned his Masters degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology. During this time Ross married Norma Schroer in 1953. They were stationed at Eglin Air Force Base where he worked on new aircraft designs. In 1959 Ross and his family moved to Tullahoma to begin working at AEDC. He worked on many projects during his tenure at AEDC and was instrumental in helping guide the United States Aeronautics Program at a national level.
Ross was well known for his woodworking skills. He took great joy in building items for his family, friends and local charity auctions. Ross built many items for Trinity Lutheran Church. He was an active member of the First Methodist Church. He enjoyed helping anywhere his skills were needed including building bridges at several nature areas around Tullahoma.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents Bernhardt and Edna (Rahe) Roepke, three brothers, Keith, Darrell and Rae, two sisters, Evelyn Blummer and Arlyss Wendland, daughters Rise Michelle and Julie Rahe, granddaughter Paige Winters, grandson Gunnar Roepke, and great granddaughter, Skylar Roepke. Ross is survived by his sister Joyce Roepke, son Randal (Sherry) Roepke, daughter Joan (Kevin) Winters, and son Frank “Rick” (Kim) Roepke, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Ross loved his family and was proud of them all. He will be fondly remembered by both friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ross’ name to Partners For Healing of Tullahoma, TN (PartnersForHealing.org).
