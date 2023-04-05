Roepke.jpg

Ross Galyn Roepke of Tullahoma passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the age of 96.  A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church, Tullahoma.  Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.

Ross was born in Bodaville, Kansas to the late Bernhardt and Edna (Rahe) Roepke. The second of seven children Ross grew up working on the family farm.  He attended High School in Clay Center, Kansas and graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering.  Following graduation Ross joined the Air Force where he earned his Masters degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology.  During this time Ross married Norma Schroer in 1953.  They were stationed at Eglin Air Force Base where he worked on new aircraft designs. In 1959 Ross and his family moved to Tullahoma to begin working at AEDC.  He worked on many projects during his tenure at AEDC and was instrumental in helping guide the United States Aeronautics Program at a national level.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.