Funeral services for Ms. Roxanna Bryan, 60, of Manchester, will be conducted on Saturday, May 21 at noon in the Tullahoma Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Ms. Bryan passed away at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022 after an extended illness.
Roxanna was born on Sept. 26, 1961, to the late Charles Stanley and Bertha Estelle Strawn Bryan in Manchester. She attended the Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Manchester until her declining health. Roxanna enjoyed attending church and singing in the choir and keeping in touch with family members. She was a babysitter to many children over the years in Manchester.
Roxanna is survived by her brother, Joe Bryan and his wife, Theresa, and their children, Alex Kyle Bryan, Ashley Brooke Murphy and her husband, Walter, and their children, Neveah Hope and Jaylei Faith, and Jeffery Glenn Riddle, Jr., and his daughter, Rye Eden; special friends, Karen Willis and Thomas Alford; several extended family members and a host of friends.
