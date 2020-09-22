Roy Clayton Syler, 93, of Lynchburg, Tennessee died on Sept. 17, 2020, after a short illness. Clayton was born on June 23, 1927 on the farm where he resided in the Hurdlow community in Moore County. Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Funeral services were held Sunday, Sept. 20 in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Lynchburg Cemetery with Kurt Syler, Matthew Syler, Benjamin Syler, Eason Syler, Dillon Davis, Clayton Davis, Sean Herman, and Clint Fanning serving as pallbearers.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 23, 2020