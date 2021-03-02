Roy Orman Tate, Jr., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 71.
Mr. Tate was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Roy and Mary Tate, Sr. and worked during his life as a Machinist at Cleveland Pneumatic and later B.F. Goodrich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Mark Tate. Mr. Tate is survived by his wife, Anita Tate; two daughters, Christine Ketchum and Vanessa Downey; two step-sons, Andrew Morse and Robert Walker; two brothers, Edward Tate and Dennis Tate; four sisters, Patty Caldwell, Sheila Munson, Nancy Matson, and Arlene Indoccio; and 10 grandchildren.
No services are currently planned at this time.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 3, 2021