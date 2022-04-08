Roy William Smith, III, 74, of Decherd went to his heavenly home on Monday, April 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born in Grundy County, Tennessee, on July 7, 1947 to Roy William Smith, Jr. and Mary Clementine Gallagher Smith. Funeral services were held on Friday, April 8 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Jimmy Cole, Jimmy Martin, Ross Tanner, Jeremy Stephens, Bubba Ingleburger, David Cook, Mack Cullins and Kyle Palmer serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 10, 2022