Roy William Smith, III, 74, of Decherd went to his heavenly home on Monday, April 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. 

Bill was born in Grundy County, Tennessee, on July 7, 1947 to Roy William Smith, Jr. and Mary Clementine Gallagher Smith. Funeral services were held on Friday, April 8 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Jimmy Cole, Jimmy Martin, Ross Tanner, Jeremy Stephens, Bubba Ingleburger, David Cook, Mack Cullins and Kyle Palmer serving as pallbearers.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 10, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Roy William Smith III, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.