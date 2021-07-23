Ruben Cano, 77, of Franklin N.C., passed away suddenly Tuesday July 13 at Mission Hospital in Asheville N.C. He was born in El Paso, Texas on Jan. 31, 1944 to the late Ernesto and Concha Cano.
Ruben (MSGT, Ret. USAF) was a Vietnam Veteran and a retired USPS Letter Carrier. A Tullahoma resident for 40 years, an active member of Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus before moving to Franklin NC because of his love for the mountains.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice; two daughters Yvonne Cano of Franklin, N.C., and Michelle Cano of Manchester; two sisters, Lourdes Lasselle of Tullahoma and Elvia Cano of California, several nephews and nieces and his faithful companion of 14 years his Yellow Lab, Alex.
Ruben was a kind and humble man, a friend to all and an animal lover. A father figure to his nephews, Tony and Danny and his niece, Linda. He was especially a loving husband and father and will forever be remembered for his sense of humor.
Funeral services were held Friday July 16 at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Franklin N.C., with full military honors.
Tullahoma News – July 25, 2021