Ruby Alberta Kuehl, 89, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at The Waters of Winchester. She was born in Morrison, IL on Sept. 4, 1932 to the late John Henry and Katie Jacobs Bills. A special thank you to the caring staff at The Waters of Winchester and Avalon Hospice for the care and support that Mrs. Ruby received.  A graveside service will he held on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at Keith Springs Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 9, 2022

