Ruby Jewell Tucker Branch, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma.
She was born Jan. 20, 1936 in Lincoln County to the late Jim Tucker and Frankie Simmons Tucker Crowell. She was a founding member of Hickory Hill Baptist Church in Lynchburg.
Jewell had been employed at Wisco Envelope, Hardees in Tullahoma and as a door greeter at Wal-Mart in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Huston Branch; a brother, James Marvin Tucker and sister, Nancy Oldfield.
She is survived by her son, Doug (Barbara) Branch of Fayetteville; daughter, Tana Branch of Flintville; sisters, Ethel Childers of Lynchburg, Betty Howard of Chicago, Ill., and Carolyn Martin of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Jessica and Jason Justice of Christiana, Meagan and Josey Knowles of Fayetteville, Chloe Philpot of Johnson City and Maelee Philpot of Estill Springs; 2 great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; and special niece, Avasa Bohanan of Lynchburg.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Jennings Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bro. Byron Lawrence and Bro. Bob Roberts officiating. Burial will be at Lynchburg Cemetery. Jennings Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Blvd, Lynchburg, TN 37352 (931) 759-4552.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 15, 2021