Ruby Lee Ballard, 91, of Estill Springs, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.  A native of Franklin County, she was born in Huntland on March 24, 1928. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel.  Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 11, 2020

