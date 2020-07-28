Ruby Mae Johnson, 96, of Sewanee, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Sewanee on Oct. 26, 1923. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Minister Michael Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Eastern Star Cemetery with Troy Hood, Michael Johnson, Anthony Ingle, Michael Vaughan, James Vaughan, and Jacob Clark serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Midway Baptist Church.
Tullahoma News – July 29, 2020