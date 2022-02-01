Ruby Tylene Majors Hobbs, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at NHC at the age of 94.
Mrs. Hobbs was born in Winchester Springs to the late George Floyd Majors and Mary Ivey Majors. During her life she co-owned Cedar Lane Market with her husband Billy and also sold Mary Kay Cosmetics. Mrs. Hobbs had also worked at Genesco and at Camp Forrest as a clerk and a typist. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma as well as the Business and Professional Women and Junior Women’s Club. She had volunteered at Life Care Center doing nails and make-up, as well as Meals on Wheels and the Senior Citizens Center, and was a long-time election pole worker. Mrs. Hobbs was also an avid UT sports and Atlanta Braves fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Billy Colsher Hobbs; two daughters, Linda Sisk and Billie Forsyth; three sons-in law, Anthony Lowhorn, Bruce Sisk and John Forsyth; grandson-in-law, Mike Nix; three brothers, Carl, R.M. and Doyle Majors; and three sisters, Frances Rhoton, Nell Yates and Helen Hansen.
Mrs. Hobbs is survived by her daughter, Ivy Lowhorn; seven grandchildren, Susie (Mark) Rambo, Stacey (Terry) Nix, Dylan (Monica) Forsyth, Lacey Forsyth, Aly Forsyth, Ryan Lowhorn and Aaron Lowhorn; and nine great-grandchildren, Maggie and Abbie Rambo, Colton, Carly and Caroline Nix, Lexi Lowhorn, Audrey and Ansley Lowhorn, and Nathaniel Forsyth.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors John Simmons and Esther Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Lynchburg City Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 2, 2022