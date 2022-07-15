Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Ruth Broadrick Todd-Burt, 89, of Tullahoma passed peacefully at her home on Monday, June 20, 2022.
Ruth was born in 1932 in Tullahoma to Edna Arleen Amos Broadrick and Archie Thomas Broadrick. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Howard William Broadrick and his wife Allice; four infant brothers Joel, Donald Pete, Harold W. and Robert Carl Broadrick; son-in-law Darrell Keith Williams. She is survived by her husband Larry Burt; daughter, Adrienne Ruth Williams, Franklin; son, Wm. Mark Todd (Dianne) Tullahoma; brother, Thomas Maddux (Julia) of Murfreesboro; stepdaughter, Sherry Carpenter of Ohio; grandsons, Troy Andrew Williams (Katy), Todd Samuel Williams (Jessica); great grandson, Andrew Cole Williams, all of Franklin, step grandchildren; Kristen Lindsey Adams of Tullahoma, Benjamin Keith Brewer of Estill Springs, step great grandchildren Tripp and Evy Adams of Tullahoma, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
In the early ‘50s, Ruth lived in the WWII military barracks at MTSU that were converted to married student housing in support of the G.I. bill. After Adrian Todd, her first husband, graduated they moved to the Everglades with their daughter Adrienne for a year. Later moving back to Tullahoma and then to Decatur, Ala. A move to Heidelberg Germany in the ‘60s for two years allowed them, along with son Mark, to tour Europe extensively. Ruth was a housewife and worked in several stores at Northgate Mall including Stephanie’s, Jewelry Jungle, and The Red Carpet. She toured many miles with a group of close friends on motorcycles in the ‘70s. She also enjoyed many days and nights with friends on a cabin cruiser at Tims Ford Lake and Marina. She loved making ceramics, Christmas decorations, and other crafts with her second husband Larry. She especially loved Christmas with her family.
