Ruth Geraldine “Gerrye” Baker Neal, 85, of Winchester passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. Gerrye was born on April 25, 1935 in Winchester. Funeral service was conducted Tuesday, June 30, from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Joseph Horton officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Winchester Christian Academy 1230 S College St, Winchester, TN 37398.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 1, 2020