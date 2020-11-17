Ruth Hannah Zimmerman, 91, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at The Waters of Winchester. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on March 25, 1929 to the late Lyle Malcolm and Eula Mae (Riddle) Hannah. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Green Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to your favorite charity.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 18, 2020