Ruth Kennedy Templeton Atnip went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home in South Daytona, Fla.
Mrs. Atnip, 90, was born Oct. 19, 1929 to Forrest and Eva Carroll Kennedy and was one of ten children. During her life, she worked 31 years as a Stamper for Genesco Shoe Company in Tullahoma, and 21 years as a Mobile Home Park Manager in Murfreesboro. She moved to Florida in 1999 from her native Tennessee to be with her daughter. Her passions included her faith and her family, her embroidery, reading, and her card ministry.
Her only son, Robert Wayne Templeton, predeceased her in 2001. She is survived by her daughter Captain Nancy Templeton, Nurse Corps, United States Navy, Retired, of South Daytona, one brother, Bill E. Kennedy (Nam) of Woodhaven, Mich., and two sisters Linda Jane Tankersley (Pat deceased) of Tullahoma, TN, and Betty M. Partin (Harold) also of Tullahoma.. Her surviving grandchildren include Ruth Ann Taylor (Josh) of Manchester, Robert Wesley Templeton (Angela) of Columbus, Ms., and Ladonna L. Edwards (Tim) of Nashville. She has four grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and eight great, great grandchildren.
Her ashes will be interned following a graveside service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, New Manchester Hwy, Tullahoma (date to be determined). In lieu of flowers and other remembrances, donations may be made to either Hope Children’s Home, 11415 Hope International Drive, Tampa, FL 33625, Halifax Health Hospice Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129, or Christ Community Church Missions Fund, 329 N Williamson Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Tullahoma News – April 12, 2020