Ruth Mae Sons

Ruth Mae Sons of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at her residence at the age of 92.

Funeral Services are scheduled at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Roberts Cemetery in Raus. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 3from 5 to 8 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

