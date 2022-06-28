Funeral services for Ruth Marie Vetitoe, 85, of Estill Springs were held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Tullahoma Funeral Home with bro. Dwight Duckworth officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Vetitoe passed from this life on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Franklin Manor surrounded by her loving family.
Marie was born on February 3, 1937, to the late Blake and Edrie Baker. She was a kind soul with a generous heart. Marie enjoyed camping, crocheting, traveling, most importantly spending time with her beloved family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard Glendon Vetitoe; one son, Kenneth Howard Vetitoe; one sister, Juanita Fagg. She is survived by one son, Roger William Vetitoe (Lenka); one daughter, Kathy Marie Kendrick (Jimmy); one brother, Bobby Joe Baker (Donna); five grandchildren, Mark Kendrick (Courtney), Jennifer Rippy, Lindsay Kendrick, Ashley Vetitoe, and Gabriela Kotek; six great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Tre, Keely, Sryniti, Trystan, and Kendric; special nephew, Willis Baltimore.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 29, 2022