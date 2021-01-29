Ruth Naomi (Hill) Gilliam, 80, entered her eternal home on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Medical Center Skill Care. A native of the Oak Grove community, she was born on June 15, 1940 to the late Preston and Dorothy (Stephens) Hill.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Jason Curtis and Rev. Matt Hastings officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 31, 2021

