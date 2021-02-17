Sadie Lucille Potts Moon, 94, of Winchester, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 13, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Winchester, Tennessee on Sept. 7, 1926 to the late Thomas Arthur Potts and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Coker Potts. Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Rudy Wilkinson officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Garner Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 17, 2021