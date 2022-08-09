Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Sally B. Tippett passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022 at home with her family by her side, after a very long and very courageous battle with cancer.
She was born July 20, 1946 to Grover C. and Irene Boggs in Newport News, Va., and grew up in Dunbar, W.Va. Sally is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald, two children, Timothy, of Chesapeake, Va., and Heather Lee Wheeler of Lexington, S.C., and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Bostic of Jacksonville, Fla., and a brother, Danny, also of Florida. Her parents, and her sister, Connie, predeceased her. Sally was laid to rest at Woodridge Memorial Park in Lexington, S.C., on July 25, 2022.
Sally had a very successful career as a high-level administrative assistant at Texas A&M University, and later, for over 25 years, at Motlow State Community College in Tullahoma. At Motlow, she proudly earned designation as a Certified Professional Secretary (CPS). She made many friends at Motlow and her time there was a very important part of her life. Sally was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 10, 2022
