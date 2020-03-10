Sally Evelyn Knight, 85, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on July 15, 1934. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Goshen Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Richard Morgan and Rev. Charles Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 11, 2020