Sally Evelyn Knight, 85, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on July 15, 1934. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Goshen Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Richard Morgan and Rev. Charles Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 11, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Sally Knight, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.