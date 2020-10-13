Sam Charles Smith, 91, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct.11, 2020 at Elk River Health and Rehabilitation Nursing Facility in Fayetteville. A native of Franklin County, he was born on May 20, 1929. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Matt Hastings officiating. Interment will follow at Warren Cemetery in Pelham with Tom Gunn, Jimmy Gunn, Michael Clark, Keith Gunn, Kojack Haney, and Scott Halloway serving as pallbearers and Kameron “Bubba” Wells, Braedon “BB” Mikua, and Derrick Cash serving as honorary pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 14, 2020