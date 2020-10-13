Sam Charles Smith, 91, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct.11, 2020 at Elk River Health and Rehabilitation Nursing Facility in Fayetteville. A native of Franklin County, he was born on May 20, 1929. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Matt Hastings officiating. Interment will follow at Warren Cemetery in Pelham with Tom Gunn, Jimmy Gunn, Michael Clark, Keith Gunn, Kojack Haney, and Scott Halloway serving as pallbearers and Kameron “Bubba” Wells, Braedon “BB” Mikua, and Derrick Cash serving as honorary pallbearers. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

 Tullahoma News – Oct. 14, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Sam Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 14
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.