Sam Floyd Hooper, 89, of Tullahoma passed away from this life on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital.

Sam was born on November 10, 1933, in Dickson, Tennessee, to Herschel and Floy Hooper. After 30 years, he retired from Arnold Air Force Base as a Technician. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Sam attended Cedar Lane Church of Christ. In his spare time, Sam enjoyed going to yard sales, flea markets, playing golf, and attending local sports games with his wife.

