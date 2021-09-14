Sam Hatton Eskew, 73, of Estill Springs, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford.
He was born July 31, 1948 in Lebanon to the late Alfred Eskew and Martha Isabel Stephens Eskew. He was a member of Winchester First United Methodist and attended West End Baptist Church in Tullahoma with his wife, Pam. He retired from Bell South after 33 years of service and was lovingly referred to by his family as “Mr. Fix It”. He could fix anything. And if he couldn’t solve the problem, he would read books until he figured it out. His favorite television programs were the History Channel, military documentaries and westerns.
Sam enjoyed collecting a lot of different things, especially cars and motorcycles. He loved spending time with his granddaughters and traveling the world with his family to various places such as Europe, Australia and Mexico. He will be remembered as having a fun, unique personality and was tough as nails. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Eskew.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pam Eskew of Estill Springs; son, Alex (Jamie) Eskew of Estill Springs; granddaughters, Ellie and Avery Eskew; sister, Stephenie Swann of Decherd; nephews, Stephen (Mary) Swann of Decherd and Joseph “Jedd” (Meredith) Swann of Decherd; great-nephews, Tyler Swann of Decherd and Bryant (Emily) Swann of Tullahoma; great-great-niece, Harper Swann.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 17 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life at noon. Pastor Dale Grosch of West End Baptist Church will officiate. The family requests that memorial donations be given to the American Heart Association, Tennessee Kidney Foundation or the charity of your choice. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 (931) 967-2222 www.moorecortner.com
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 15, 2021