Samantha Joan Gipson Woods, 80, of Decherd, daughter of the late Elbert Gipson and Harley Gilliam Gipson, passed peacefully at home from this life to her eternal home in Heaven on Jan. 4, 2021. Joan was born on May 2, 1940 at home in Pelham.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, Winchester, hosted Joan’s services on Friday, Jan. 8. Mrs. Annette King of Huntland officiated with music provided by Joan’s album of hymns. Burial followed in Moore Cemetery, Huntland. Pallbearers were Mickey Gipson, Tony Gipson, Lon Partin, Bryan Wright, Mark McCormick, and Heath Woods.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 10, 2021

