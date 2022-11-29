Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Samuel Edward “Sammy” Smith of Manchester passed this life on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home at the age of 62. Sammy was born in Nashville to the late Samuel H. Smith, and Elizabeth Stubblefield Smith who survives. He worked as a heavy equipment operator during his life. In addition to his mother, Sammy is survived by his wife, Janice Duggin Smith; son, Dylon Smith; sister, Twilla Meeker (Ricky); grandson, Emerson Smith; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation for Sammy will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 9:30am to 11:00am at Kilgore Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Mike Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Sammy's memory be made to Tennessee Oncology-1840 Medical Center Pkwy #300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
