Samuel Evan Dougherty, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, Aug.14, 2021 at the age of 21. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug.19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Private family services will be conducted at a later time.
A native of Tullahoma, Sam was the son of the Jim and Jennifer Dougherty. He was a 2018 graduate of Tullahoma High School where he played baseball and ran track. In 2020, he received his Associates degree in Math at Motlow and had become an avid weightlifter. He was also an upcoming senior at MTSU. However, Sam’s favorite times were spent with his family and his pets.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill “Grandpa Bill” Moger and Jo Anne “Granny Jo” Moger; paternal grandmother, Judy Anne Richardson.
In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his brother, James Dougherty; paternal grandparents, Sam “Papa” and Carol “Mimi” Dougherty and Doyle and Jan Richardson; aunts and uncles, Susan (Rick) DuBray, Ruth (Todd) Owens, Helen (Chris) Sewell, Trey (Christine) Elder, Tiffany (Bob) Hines, Beth (Brandon) Waller, Jeff (Missy) Richardson, LeeAnn Craig; and many cousins.
He will be sorely missed by friends and family, but especially by his mother, father, his brother James, and beloved pets, Bear, Maggie, Lucy, Pepper, and Oreo. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 18, 2021