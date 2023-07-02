Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Samuel Kenneth “Ken” Mizell, minister for churches of Christ in the area, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Hospital in Winchester, TN. He was 88 years old.
A native of Paris, TN, he was born October 6, 1934, to the late Culbert Hulon and Ava Beatrice Cole Mizell. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Beatrice Parker, James Mizell, Lizzie Warmack, Charles Mizell, Evelyn Thompson, and William Mizell.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Shelby Dean Lawson Mizell of South Fulton, TN. They had three daughters who survive: Connie (Bill) Pickney of Winchester, Lisa (Craig) Edwards of Madison, and Tamathy (Richard) Garcia of Gainesboro. Other survivors include eight grandchildren Laura (Bryan) Thompson, Brian (Lisa Marie) Pickney, Kimberly (Chris) Brady, Andrea (Keith) McFarlane, Caroline Edwards, Catherine Edwards, Dustin Page, and Nathan Page, and 10 great-grandchildren, Simon Pickney, Marcy Pickney, Bailey Gipson, Graham Thompson, Keira McFarlane, Garrett Thompson, Noah Brady, Anna Beth Thompson, Marshall Brady, and Mason Brady and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Mizell was a veteran of the United States Airforce and previously taught electronics at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. He retired from AEDC, where he worked for nearly 30 years. At the time of his retirement, he was associate engineer in the G-Range. He was the former minister for the Gnat Hill Church of Christ in Manchester, Capitol Hill Church of Christ in Decherd, Prairie Plains Church of Christ in Hillsboro, and the Pelham Church of Christ in Pelham. He was a former member of the Moore Street Church of Christ (now known as Grundy Street Church of Christ) in Tullahoma and elder of the Red Hill Church of Christ in Manchester and was a member of the Cowan Church of Christ in Cowan. He was also well known for conducting numerous gospel meetings, tent meetings, religious radio broadcasts, and home Bible Studies throughout Coffee and Franklin counties as well as other neighboring counties. Services were held Friday, June 30 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931) 967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – July 2, 2023
