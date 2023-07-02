Ken Mizell Photo.jpg

Samuel Kenneth “Ken” Mizell, minister for churches of Christ in the area, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Hospital in Winchester, TN. He was 88 years old.

A native of Paris, TN, he was born October 6, 1934, to the late Culbert Hulon and Ava Beatrice Cole Mizell. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Beatrice Parker, James Mizell, Lizzie Warmack, Charles Mizell, Evelyn Thompson, and William Mizell.

To send flowers to the family of Samuel Mizell, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.