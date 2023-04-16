Clark.jfif

Samuel Maupin Clark (Sam), died suddenly at his home on April 6, 2023. He was born in Baton Rouge, La., on Sept.12, 1962. The son of the late Roy W. Clark and Suma Maupin Clark. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Clark. Survived by his son Adam Clark (Melissa), daughter Katie Clark, their mother Kathy Clark, and grandchildren Kaleigh, Holden, and Marley; his mother Suma Clark, and sister Kathleen Clark (Chuck); along with many other loving family members.

Sam worked for many years at Barrett Construction and Renovation alongside the owner, long-time friend, and brother in spirit Russ Barrett.

