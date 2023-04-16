Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Samuel Maupin Clark (Sam), died suddenly at his home on April 6, 2023. He was born in Baton Rouge, La., on Sept.12, 1962. The son of the late Roy W. Clark and Suma Maupin Clark. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Clark. Survived by his son Adam Clark (Melissa), daughter Katie Clark, their mother Kathy Clark, and grandchildren Kaleigh, Holden, and Marley; his mother Suma Clark, and sister Kathleen Clark (Chuck); along with many other loving family members.
Sam worked for many years at Barrett Construction and Renovation alongside the owner, long-time friend, and brother in spirit Russ Barrett.
He leaves behind many valued colleagues and friends. He had a great love of sports, music, and trivia of all kinds. His spirit of good humor and kindness will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Visitation and Memorial Service for Sam will take place Monday, April 17. Visitation from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Location: The Church @ 117 Address: 117 E Fort St Manchester, TN 37355. A short memorial service will begin at 5:30 p.m. for any that would like to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club for The Lions Locker. The Locker supplies less fortunate area school children with clothes and school supplies. Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club PO Box 533, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
