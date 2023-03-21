Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Samuel Wade Hatfield, 48, of Chickamauga, Georgia, passed away on March 17, 2023, from an aortic aneurysm at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga surrounded by his family.
Wade Hatfield maximized life to its fullest and will be missed and remembered for the many lives he touched. Wade rarely met a challenge he did not accept. His presence and absence will be palpable for years among those closest to him when we gather boating on the Tennessee River, glamping at Heritage Motorcoach Resort, or watching the next Tennessee/ Alabama football game. Wade never met a stranger. His legacy lives on in the lives of his children and those that saw him as a father figure or funkle (fun uncle). His circle was large as his personality and teddy bear heart. The love he had for his wife and children could be unmatched by most.
The funeral service will be held on March 25 with visitation from noon – 3 p.m. CST. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. CST at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home (300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN, 37398). The memorial service will commemorate his life and legacy. A reception will be held at his father's house immediately following the service (418 Shasteen Street, Estill Springs, TN, 37330). Arrangements for this day are being handled by Moore-Cortner Funeral Home and his immediate family.
Wade was born in Marion, Indiana, on June 21, 1974. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1992 and completed an Associate of Applied Science in Business Management from Cleveland State Community College in 2017.
Wade enlisted in the US Air Force in 1993 following high school during Operation Desert Storm. During his 20s and early 30s, he served as a police officer in middle Tennessee, covering the Murfreesboro and Nashville regions. After moving to Chattanooga, Wade began his career in sales. His job as an account manager flourished, working for Service Electric Co, an electrical contractor specializing in constructing and maintaining electric transmission and distribution systems.
Wade is survived by his wife, Dr. Rhonda Cowan Hatfield; son Wesley Hatfield (Jessica Clayton) of California and daughter Amanda Hatfield of Mt Juliet; father, Sam Hatfield and stepmother Tammy Hatfield of Estill Springs; mother, Judy O'Gorman of Byrdstown; grandmother Allene Masiongale of Byrdstown, and sister, Angela Thompson (John Thompson) of Murfreesboro; niece Shelby Compton of Portland. Extended family surviving are aunt Delois (Bob) Bratton: aunts Mary and Judy Hatfield, uncles Brent (Leanne) and Bryan (Abbe) Hale, and cousins, Mark, Ginger, Danny, Shelley, Charlotte, Laura, and Ed.
Wade is preceded in death by his Grandfather, Austin P. Hatfield, and grandmother, Vina Hatfield; grandfather, Henry J.L. Masiongale; stepfather, Chuck O'Gorman; uncles, Daniel and David Hatfield; brother, and sister, Samantha and Tyler Hatfield
The Hatfields request donations be made in Wade's honor in place of flowers. Funds will be distributed in his name, sponsoring scholarships for young athletes for C2 Attack AAU Girls Volleyball Club and Cleveland State Community College girls’ volleyball. Both programs have made a significant impact on his daughter Amanda's life. We feel this is a very personal way to support her and those programs in his memory as she completes high school and competes at the collegiate level. https://gofund.me/44306064.
