Samuel Wade Hatfield

Samuel Wade Hatfield

Samuel Wade Hatfield, 48, of Chickamauga, Georgia, passed away on March 17, 2023, from an aortic aneurysm at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga surrounded by his family.

Wade Hatfield maximized life to its fullest and will be missed and remembered for the many lives he touched. Wade rarely met a challenge he did not accept. His presence and absence will be palpable for years among those closest to him when we gather boating on the Tennessee River, glamping at Heritage Motorcoach Resort, or watching the next Tennessee/ Alabama football game. Wade never met a stranger. His legacy lives on in the lives of his children and those that saw him as a father figure or funkle (fun uncle). His circle was large as his personality and teddy bear heart. The love he had for his wife and children could be unmatched by most.

To send flowers to the family of Samuel Hatfield, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 25
Visitation
Saturday, March 25, 2023
12:00PM-3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 25, 2023
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.