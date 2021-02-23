Graveside funeral services for Sandra Ann Carson Irvin, 80, were held Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Magnolia Cemetery. The Rev. Tony Adams will officiated. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Directors are caring for the family.
Mrs. Irvin entered into rest on Saturday, Jan.30, 2021. Born in Chicago, Ill., she was a daughter of the late James Woodrow Carson and Dorothy Ann Couser Carson. Her childhood was spent in Tullahoma. She was retired from Francis Marion University with 30 years of service.
Sandy was a unique lady. She was fun-loving who loved her family and friends. She had a memory like no other. She never forgot anything. She loved to give and not receive. She was a very organized person who kept up with everything. She was a very hard worker. When she wanted something done she would find a way to get it done. She showed love to all the children in the neighborhood who would come and use her backyard as a ballfield. There were many children that came over to play in her yard in which she never had children but treated them as if they were hers. She was loved and will be missed.
Sandra was loved and cared for by the Neal family. She wasn't just a neighbor and friend, she was family. She had no children of her own but she accepted the Neal family as her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be missed terribly by the Neal family.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Patrick "Pat" Lee Irvin of Hartsville, SC; niece, Regina Annette Crisafulli of Florida; cousin, Mike Couser and Jane Couser Cates of Tennessee; extended family, Blair and Angela Neal of Hartsville, S.C.; extended grandsons, Jeremy (Heather) Neal of Hartsville, S.C., Christian (Joanna) Neal of Anderson, S.C.; extended great-grandsons, Hunter, Maddux, Liston Neal; her loyal companion dog, Toby.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 145 E. College Ave., Hartsville, S.C. 29550.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Myrtle Regina Carson Messick.
