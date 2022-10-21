Simms.jpg

Sandra L. Simms

Sandra L. Simms, 77, of Tullahoma Sandra passed from this life on Oct. 9, 2022 while at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma.

She was the daughter of the late Luigi and Sarah Russo Cecchini. Although she was a native of Chicago, Illinois, she called Tennessee “home” since 1974. She was the Data Processing Director for Worth Sports until her retirement. She enjoyed crafting, traveling, antique car shows and fishing. Sandra especially enjoyed quilting and belonged to numerous quilting clubs. She was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma.

