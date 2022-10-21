Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Sandra L. Simms, 77, of Tullahoma Sandra passed from this life on Oct. 9, 2022 while at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma.
She was the daughter of the late Luigi and Sarah Russo Cecchini. Although she was a native of Chicago, Illinois, she called Tennessee “home” since 1974. She was the Data Processing Director for Worth Sports until her retirement. She enjoyed crafting, traveling, antique car shows and fishing. Sandra especially enjoyed quilting and belonged to numerous quilting clubs. She was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Robert Simms; daughters, Cindy Garcia and Donna (Wade) Mattox; son, Bill Moore; grandson, Bradley Finney; granddaughter, Dianna Garcia; great grandson, Brayden Finney; a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Marlyn Sanchez and her brother, Joseph Cecchini.
Services were held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma with Pastor Hoffner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.
Watson-North Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
