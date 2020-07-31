Graveside services for Sandra P. Vaughan Pinegar, 76, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Wesley Chapel cemetery with Kevin York officiating. Ms. Pinegar passed away Thursday, July 30, after an extended illness.
Sandra was born on May 19, 1944, to the late Oley Odell and Evelyn Lorene Frazier Vaughan in Manchester. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pocahontas Church of Christ. She was a hard worker who loved gardening. Of those vegetables that she didn’t can or freeze, she took to the fruit market in Manchester and surrounding counties. Sandra loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and all the family’s pets.
In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, Matt Lee Pinegar; two sons, Jason Merle and Jimmy Matthew, and one sister, Dorothy Wilson. She survived by her children, Jerry Pinegar and his wife, Cyndi, Jeff Pinegar and his wife, Emily, Janice Vanzant and her husband, Ike; four grandchildren, Alycia Spence, Casey Pinegar, Markus Pinegar, and Britney Pinegar; numerous great grandchildren; two brothers, James Vaughan and his wife, Becky, and Thomas Vaughan and his wife, Wanda, daughter-in-law, Goldina Pinegar; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 2, 2020