Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hobbs passed this life into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the age of 79. Celebration of life was held Friday, Sept. 23 at First Assembly of God - 1105 West Lincoln Street; Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Sandy was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Sandlin Wilburn Barton and Margaret Matilda Anderson Barton of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest G. Hobbs Sr. of Tullahoma, Tennessee and sister, Ruth Ann Diamond of Denver, Colorado.
She is survived by her sons, Ernest G. Hobbs Jr. (Tamara) of Tullahoma; and David S. Hobbs (Alicia) of Virginia; daughter, Leeann Hobbs of Tullahoma; brothers, Alan Barton (Vicky) of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Bernard Barton (Akiko) of Tokyo, Japan and three grandchildren; Trey, Meghan, and Ian Hobbs.
The family request in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to First Assembly of God or the "Alzheimer's Tennessee", www.alztennessee.org in her name. Alzheimer's Tennessee, P.O. Box 1373, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.