Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hobbs

Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hobbs

Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hobbs passed this life into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the age of 79. Celebration of life was held Friday, Sept. 23 at First Assembly of God - 1105 West Lincoln Street; Tullahoma, TN 37388.

Sandy was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Sandlin Wilburn Barton and Margaret Matilda Anderson Barton of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.