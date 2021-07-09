Sandra “Sandy” M. McLelland of Ooltewah passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Sandy was born in Lenoir City and grew up in Winchester. She attended Franklin County High School in Winchester and then graduated from MTSU in Murfreesboro. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in teaching with an emphasis on math from Queen’s College in Charlotte, N.C. She retired from Hamilton County Schools having taught 8th grade math at Ooltewah Middle School.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert McLelland; Sandy’s brother, Jim Woodard and his children, Anna, Stone, Grace and Hope. Her parents were the late E. Stone Woodard and the late Mary Ruth (Smith) Woodard.
Funeral services was held Friday, July 9 at the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home located at 7417 Old Lee Highway in Chattanooga. Rev. Wayland Stewart officiated. Burial was held at Lee Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Tullahoma News – July 11, 2021