Sara Fitzgerald died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter W. Frogner, her father, Charles H. Smith, and her mother, Helen R. Smith. She loved and was loved by a beautiful family: her sister and brother-in-law, Don and Harriet Ray of Tullahoma; her nephew and his wife, Jeff and Krystal Ray of York, S.C.; her niece and her husband, Elizabeth and Julio Umpierre, of Citra, FL; five amazing great nieces of whom she was inordinately proud Reese Ray, Sofia Umpierre, Catelyn Ray, Elliem Umpierre, and Maddy Ray; and two very special and well-loved dogs, Scruffy and Buddy. She is also survived by many wonderful friends who made her life a joy.
Services will not be held. Any donations to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter or the Coffee County Humane Society would be much appreciated.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
